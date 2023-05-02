12kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk57

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has increased the price of a 12kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder by Tk57 to Tk1,235 for the month of May.

BERC Chairman Md Nurul Amin announced the new rate at a press conference on Tuesday.

The new rate will come into effect from 6pm today.

The commission fixed the price of LPG at Tk102 per kilogram.

May's hike came after a decline in cylinder price for two consecutive months by Tk244 in April and Tk76 in March.

Before that, BERC increased the 12kg LPG cylinder price by Tk266 in February.

Apart from LPG, the price of autogas has been increased to Tk57.52 per litre for the month of May.

BERC announces LPG prices every month in coordination with Saudi Aramco company's propane and butane prices to keep pace with the international market. On 12 April 2021, BERC fixed the price of LPG for the first time in the country.