12kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk57

Energy

TBS Report
02 May, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 04:03 pm

Related News

12kg LPG cylinder price raised by Tk57

TBS Report
02 May, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 04:03 pm
File photo
File photo

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has increased the price of a 12kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder by Tk57 to Tk1,235 for the month of May.

BERC Chairman Md Nurul Amin announced the new rate at a press conference on Tuesday.

The new rate will come into effect from 6pm today.

The commission fixed the price of LPG at Tk102 per kilogram. 

May's hike came after a decline in cylinder price for two consecutive months by Tk244 in April and Tk76 in March.

Before that, BERC increased the 12kg LPG cylinder price by Tk266 in February.

Apart from LPG, the price of autogas has been increased to Tk57.52 per litre for the month of May.

BERC announces LPG prices every month in coordination with Saudi Aramco company's propane and butane prices to keep pace with the international market. On 12 April 2021, BERC fixed the price of LPG for the first time in the country.

Bangladesh / Top News

LPG cylinder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

n the last six years, Naquib has found eight different high-yielding varieties of native date palm, made thousands of seedlings out of those trees, and systematically planted them. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

Date palm sugar: In search of a centuries-old local industry

1d | Panorama
Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

1d | Brands
Kaaruj is one of the prime movers in the industry of local home decor items. Photo: Courtesy

Reimagine your interior with 4 products from Kaaruj

1d | Brands
Bangladesh became home to the highest number of green garment factories in the world with 183 USGBC LEED-certified factories. Photo: Mumit M

A net living wage remains a pipe dream

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

PM Hasina presents painting on Padma Bridge to WB president

1h | TBS Today
During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

During the digging of soil ‘Kosti Pathor Murti’ were found

2h | TBS Stories
Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

1d | TBS World
Workers are going through the hardest time

Workers are going through the hardest time

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

3
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

4
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

6
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada