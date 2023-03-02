12kg LPG cylinder price lowered by Tk76 for March

The price of a 12kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder provided by private operators has been cut by Tk76 to Tk1,422 for March.

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) lowered the price of a 12kg LPG cylinder to Tk118.54 per kg.

The new price is effective from today, according to a BERC circular.

However, the price of the government provided LPG has remained unchanged.

Earlier on 3 February, after decreasing for two months, 12kg LPG cylinder price jumped by Tk62, by around Tk5 per kg – from Tk98.17 to Tk103.34.

As a result, the price of a 12 kg LPG cylinder provided by private operators increased to Tk1,240, which was Tk62 more than its price in January.

The BERC announces the price of LPG every month in coordination with the prices of propane and butane of Saudi Aramco Company to be consistent with the international market.

Considering the Saudi Contract price of propane and butane – raw materials of LPG – at $733 per tonne, the regulatory commission adjusted the price.

Meanwhile, the price of reticulated LPG stands at Tk115.31 per kg for March.