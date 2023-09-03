12kg LPG cylinder price jumps by Tk144

Energy

TBS Report
03 September, 2023, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2023, 04:19 pm

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS

The price of a 12kg liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has shot up by Tk144.

As per the new tariff order announced by the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) on Sunday, the price of a 12 kg LPG cylinder provided by private operators has increased to Tk1,284 from last month's Tk1,140. 

The new prices will come into effect from 6:00pm today (3 September), reads a BERC press release.

The price hike comes amid skyrocketing prices of daily essentials due to global oil and grain supply shortages stemming from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

As per the BERC decision, the price of "auto gas" (LPG used for motor vehicles) also increased by Tk6.7 to Tk 58.87 per litre (including VAT) from Tk52.17 per litre. 

The price of LPG, marketed by state-owned LP Gas Company, will remain the same as it is locally produced with a market share of less than 5 percent.

According to BERC, the LPG price will witness an increase in the local market due to the increase in the prices of Saudi CP (contract price).
 

LPG cylinder / price hike

