12kg LPG cylinder price down by Tk65 for January

Energy

TBS Report
02 January, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 01:31 pm

Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Md Abdul Jalil announced the new prices during a virtual press conference on Monday

The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (Berc) has lowered the price of a 12kg cylinder of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Tk65 to Tk1,232 for January. 

The new prices will be effective from 6pm today, Berc Chairman Md Abdul Jalil said while announcing the new prices during a virtual press conference on Monday (2 January). 

"At the government level, the price of 12kg cylinder has not changed, so it remains at Tk591 as before," he added. 

The retail price of LPG has been fixed at Tk102.7 per kg.

Berc announces the price of LPG every month in coordination with the price of propane and butane of Saudi Aramco Company in order to be consistent with the international market.

Earlier, the commission increased the price of LPG by Tk46 and fixed the price of every 12 kg cylinder at Tk1,297 for the month of December.

In November, the price of a 12kg cylinder of LPG, mostly used for cooking, was increased by Tk51 to Tk1,251.

Last time the price of a 12 kg cylinder of LPG went down was back in October 2022, when Berc reduced tit by Tk35 to Tk1,200.

