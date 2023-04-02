12kg LPG cylinder price cut by Tk244 for April

The price of a 12kg Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder provided by private operators has been further cut by Tk244 to Tk1,178 for the month of April. The prices were cut down by Tk76 for March.

The new prices will come into effect from Sunday (2 April), Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) Chairman Md Nurul Amin said.

BERC set the price today by determining the per kg LPG at Tk98.17 which was Tk118.54 per kg last month. The price of other sizes of cylinders would be determined by this rate.

However, the price of the government-provided LPG has remained unchanged.

At present there are around 40 lakhs users in the country who consume around 12 lakhs tonnes of LPG and around 99.5% is met by private operators.

Besides, the country has around 48 lakh gas consumers who are being supplied gas through pipeline connections by six distribution companies.

BERC announces the price of LPG every month in coordination with Saudi Aramco's Contract Price(CP) of propane and butane, the raw materials of the energy.

Considering the average CP price of propane and butane – at $ 548.50 per tonne, the regulatory commission adjusted the price.

Meanwhile, the price of reticulated LPG, a central system to supply gas to a big residential facility, stands at Tk94.94 per kg for April.

The price of autogas has been lowered to Tk 54.90 per litre for the running month.