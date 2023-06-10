11.41 lakh people to get quality power service thru first smart grid project

Energy

TBS Report
10 June, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 01:41 pm

Related News

11.41 lakh people to get quality power service thru first smart grid project

TBS Report
10 June, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 01:41 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

As many as 1,141,000 people will benefit from a significant improvement in the quality of electricity service through the country's first-ever smart grid project initiated by the DPDC, experts have said.

In addition, the smart grid project, which is now in its first phases, will help fight climate change by preventing an accumulated 104,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions per year, experts said at a seminar, titled "Towards Power Distribution Revolution Smart Grid Technologies and Its Applications", at Buet on 7 June.

The seminar was organised by the DPDC with the motto "Smart Grid Solution: Empowering the Future of Power Distribution", as a part of a sub-project under the "Construction and Augmentation of Substation Installation of Capacitor Bank and Introduction of Smart Grid in Power System under DPDC Areas (CSCSG)" project, aiming at discovering the endless possibilities of smarter energy future, and spreading knowledge and skills to empower the power sector through smart grid. 

Buet VC Prof Dr Satya Prasad Majumder was the chief guest at the seminar attended by 300 participants.

"Smart Grid is the first initiative of Smart Bangladesh, so we have to move on with innovations and skilled manpower as energy is the source of the country's economic growth today," CSCSG Project Director Abdul Alim and DPDC Managing Director Engr Bikash Dewan, who attended the seminar as special guests, mentioned.

This seminar will create awareness on smart grid among the next generation talents to get them into this revolutionary journey to make the country smarter, they said. 

The CSCSG project is initiated by the Dhaka Power Distribution Company Ltd (DPDC), and co-funded by the European Union (EU) and AFD.

The seminar was facilitated by the project implementing partner, US-based consultant firm NKSoft Corporation, and moderated by Farjana Yesmin Asha, director of its Global Communication. 

Shakhawat John Chowdhury, managing director of the NKSoft Corporation, delivered the keynote speech while the technical session was conducted by numerical protection relay and substation automation expert Engr Rafiqul Islam of the SCADA. 

EU representative Chiara Vidussi and AFD representative Thibaut HAMM also spoke at the seminar.

Top News

Electricity / Smart Grid / Energy Generation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ythan Estuary in Aberdeenshire. Photo: C. Michael Hogan, Wikimedia commons.

Life in the Wild: Entering the magic world of wildlife filming

2h | Panorama
Every floor of this school has three to four bedrooms, with 15 to 18 children in each of them. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What an average boarding school looks like in Dhaka

6h | Panorama
Yamaha MT-15 V2

Top 3 150-160cc naked sports bikes in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
Infograph: TBS

Balancing lives and livelihoods: How can South Asia prepare for the next pandemic?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

1h | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

3h | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

21h | TBS SPORTS
13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

1d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

3
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA