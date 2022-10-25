100% power to be restored by tomorrow noon in coastal area: Nasrul

BSS
25 October, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 07:28 pm

100% power to be restored by tomorrow noon in coastal area: Nasrul

BSS
25 October, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 07:28 pm
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected
State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid. Photo: Collected

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid today said 100 percent power supply of the coastal areas, affected by the Cyclone Sitrang, will be restored by tomorrow noon.

"Transmission and distribution lines were affected. It will be possible to provide electricity to about 70 percent of subscribers by this evening and it will be possible to provide complete electricity by tomorrow noon," he said.

Talking to the reporters at his ministry office, Nasrul said that the cyclone Sitrang hit the coastal areas last night and extensively damaged electricity infrastructure and about 80 lakh subscribers were living without power.

"Some 70 percent connections of the coastal areas were restored till 5 pm," he said.

Nasrul said that transmission and distribution lines were affected, adding, "It will be possible to provide electricity to about 70 percent of subscribers by this evening and 100 percent by tomorrow noon."

The state minister said, "We have about 4.80 crore subscribers. Now about 80 lakh were without power. More than eight hundred poles of the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) were damaged. In total, about 1500-2000 poles including BPDB had been damaged."

"Some areas power poles were uprooted and fallen trees damaged the lines. Problems were witnessed in many places so the power supply was completely shut down to avoid any unwanted situation.," he said.

The state minister said that Bhola, Patuakhali, Barisal, Chandpur, Chattogram, Lakshipur, Noakhali suffered the most damage.

Comments

