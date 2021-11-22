Endangered Sambar fawn born in Chittagong Zoo

A Sambar deer gave birth to a fawn in Chittagong Zoo on Saturday.

With the arrival of the new baby deer, the number of members of the endangered Sambar deer family in the country has risen to six.

Dr Shahadat Hossain Shuvo, Chittagong Zoo's curator and veterinary surgeon, told The Business Standard, "The deer was born on Saturday. This species is almost extinct in Bangladesh. Only Chittagong Zoo has Sambar deer."

He added that the Sambar deer, the largest breed native to the Indian subcontinent, matures within three years and lives for 20 to 25 years.

Besides Sambar, Chittagong Zoo has two other species of deer at present. There are four Maya deer and 27 Chitra deer.

The zoo has 620 animals of 66 different species.