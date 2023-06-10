Endangered Lojjaboti monkey rescued from locality in Ctg

The Forest Department has rescued a Greater Slow Loris, an endangered monkey locally known as Lojjaboti, which came to the locality in search of food in Mirsrai of Chittagong and released it into the forest.

The range officials of the Karerhat range of the Chittagong (North) Forest Department released the Lajjabati monkey on Friday (9 June) afternoon in the deep forest of the hill of Karerhat, Range officer Md Jasim Uddin Elahi confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Photo: TBS

"Locals saw a Lojjaboti monkey near the sub-station of Lakshmichhara power plant in Karehat Union of the upazila in the early hours on Friday," he said adding, "Locals later recovered it and informed the FD."

"On receiving information, a team of the FD along with Karerhat range officials rushed to the spot and rescued the monkey and brought it to the office."

"It was released in the deep forest on Friday afternoon", Jashim added.

Photo: TBS

Lojjaboti monkeys prefer to live on the high branches of trees. It is found in the hilly green forests of Bangladesh.

The monkey is listed as "endangered" on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List.

Due to global warming and the destruction of wildlife sanctuaries, various wildlife including deer, pythons, snakes, and monkeys are migrating to the locality in search of food.