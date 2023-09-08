End Ukraine war thru negotiations: PM Hasina tells Russian FM Lavrov

Bangladesh

UNB
08 September, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2023, 02:28 pm

This visit is seen as an important development amid the changed global scenario following the Russian-Ukraine war and subsequent US-led sanctions on Moscow.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pays courtesy call to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 8 September 2023. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pays courtesy call to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 8 September 2023. Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday urged Russia to find a way to stop the Russia-Ukraine war peacefully through negotiations.

She made the call when Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid a courtesy call on her at the latter's official residence Ganabhaban on Friday morning.

Prime minister's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Jahid Tusher briefed reporters after the meeting.

Lavrov arrived in Dhaka on Thursday evening on a two-day visit, the first by a Russian foreign minister since Bangladesh's independence in 1971.

From Dhaka, Lavrov is flying to India to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi on 9-10 September.

Lavrov pays respect to Bangabandhu at Dhanmondi-32

PM Hasina will also join the summit as an invited guest of host Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

