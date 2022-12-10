Encyclopedia on Bangabandhu 'Mujibpedia' published

"Mujibpedia", the first complete encyclopedia on Bangabandhu – edited by poet, journalist, and researcher Farid Kabir, has been published after two years of intensive research.

This is the first of its kind in South Asia, which has been prepared following international research methods.

The book has two volumes which contain 591 entries and about 750 historic photographs.

The executive editor of Mujibpedia is Professor Abu Md Delwar Hossain, chairman of the history department of Dhaka University, while Fakrul Islam Chowdhury is the joint editor and Shimul Salahuddin is the assistant editor.

Bangabandhu's daughter and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has revised and edited the entries related to Bangabandhu's family.

The encyclopedia includes the political and working life of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the history of his long struggle, along with the correct information about the independence of Bangladesh.

Writers, researchers, historians, and politicians, including Tofail Ahmed, Syed Anwar Hossain, Professor Harun Or Rashid, Muntasir Mamun, Asaduzzaman Noor, Harun Habib, Justice Obaidul Hasan, National Professor AK Azad Khan, Atiur Rahman, Abul Momen, Syed Manjurul Islam, Mofidul Hoque, Nasiruddin Yusuf, Brigadier General Hussain Muhammad Masihur Rahman, Lt Colonel (retd) Kazi Sajjad Ali Zahir, Sheikh Hafizur Rahman, Ramendu Majumder, Syed Badrul Ahsan, Mohammad Hannan, Morshed Shafiul Hasan, Masrur Arefin, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, have written the entries of the book.

History and Culture Circle Bangladesh Ltd is the publisher of the encyclopedia, while Agami Prakashani is the distributor.