Enayet Ullah forcibly ran Ena Paribahan from Mohakhali terminal: Transport Owners' Association

The Mohakhali Bus Terminal Road Transport Owners' Association has accused Khandaker Enayet Ullah, owner of Ena Paribahan, of forcibly operating Ena Paribahan buses from the terminal all these years, despite not being a member of the association.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Mohakhali bus terminal today (21 October), the association's president, Alhaj Md Abul Kalam, said, "To operate buses from the Mohakhali terminal, one must be a member of this association. However, Enayet Ullah has been running buses from this terminal for a long time without ever becoming a member."

He further said, "Enayet never provided any support to the owners or workers. He simply operated through sheer force. We had no power to stop him."

When asked how some Ena Paribahan buses are still operating, the association's General Secretary Md Abdul Malek said, "We don't want the workers of the bus company to lose their means of livelihood. So considering their situation, we have allowed those [Ena's buses] to operate."

Attempts to reach Khandaker Enayet Ullah for comments were unsuccessful, as his phone was switched off, and he did not respond to calls on WhatsApp.

For the past 15 years, Ena was the only direct bus service operating on the lucrative Dhaka-Mymensingh route. Earlier, transport workers alleged that Enayet Ullah, former secretary-general of the Bangladesh Sarak Paribahan Malik Samity and a leader of the Awami League, wielded such influence that no other transport company could compete on the route.

Meanwhile, addressing allegations about extortion at the terminal, Abul Kalam firmly stated, "Since 5 August, no incidents of extortion have occurred at the Mohakhali Bus Terminal.

"I have seen various reports in the media about extortion here, but I want to clarify that none of these incidents have taken place after that date. The only money collected is Tk10 per bus for operational costs and a token contribution for the mosque."

According to transport leaders, along with the Tk10, each bus has an additional Tk100 expense daily for tolls and rents.

The city corporation takes a total Tk70 including Tk50 city toll, Tk10 electricity bill and another Tk10 as counter rent. Besides, each bus has to pay Tk30 to the master and lineman who works to bring discipline in the terminal, they explained.

Reassuring that the owners of buses do not get any share of the amount, they questioned the reports of extortion that are coming out in the media.

The association's president also mentioned the government's efforts to bring discipline to the transport sector and reduce accidents, adding that certain opportunistic groups aligned with the "fascist" Awami League are attempting to destabilise the transport sector.

"While we are working hard to support the government's efforts to bring order to the transport sector, similar to the garment industry, some groups are attempting to create unrest. We urge all transport owners and workers to remain vigilant," he added.