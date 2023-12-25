State minister Enamur Rahman, 6 others in Dhaka-19 show caused

An Election Commission (EC) inquiry committee has served show cause notices to seven people including Awami League nominated candidate and State Minister for Disaster Management Dr Enamur Rahman in Dhaka-19 constituency for violating electoral code of conduct.

Six others are independent candidate and general secretary of Ashulia thana Awami League Muhammad Saiful Islam, Pathalia Union Parishad Chairman Parvez Dewan, upazila Vice Chairman Yasmin Chowdhury Sumi, Savar's municipality's Bhagalpur area residents Rocky, Tipu and Md Sayeed.

Senior Assistant Judge Jakir Hossain, chairman of election inquiry committee for Dhaka-19 seat, sent seven separate letters to the accused on Sunday (24 December). They have been asked to appear in person at the inquiry committee chairman's office on 26 and 27 December to provide explanations.

Dr Enamur Rahman has been issued a show cause notice after his supporters, in his presence, reportedly assaulted the supporters of independent candidate Muhammad Saiful Islam and tore down their posters in the Savar Thana stand area on 20 December.

Meanwhile, independent candidate Muhammad Saiful Islam and UP Chairman Parvez Dewan have been show caused for allegedly distributing funds designated for mosque and graveyard development from the union parishad's allocation during their campaign at Pathalia union on 21 December.

Upazila Vice Chairman Yasmin Chowdhury Sumi has been issued notice allegedly for assaulting a female Awami League leader while campaigning for a boat candidate on 20 December.

On the other hand, Rocky, Sayeed and Tipu were served show cause notices for their involvement in the vandalism of an election camp and the assault on supporters of independent candidate Talukdar Tauhid Jung Murad in Bhagalpur municipal area on 18 December.

