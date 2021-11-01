Enamul takes charge as religious secretary

Newly promoted Secretary of Religious Affairs Ministry Kazi Enamul Hasan, ndc took charge at his ministry office here today.

Earlier on October 28, the government has promoted Additional Secretary Kazi Enamul Hassan to Secretary of Religious Affairs Ministry.

According to a government order, he joined the ministry on the day.

A member of the 11th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Administration Cadre, Enamul Hasan previously served his duty as Additional Secretary of Economic Relations Division.