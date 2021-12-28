Ena driver arrested over Airport Road accident 

The driver of an ENA Paribahan bus has been arrested for breaking the road divider and hitting a microbus in Khilkhet of the capital.

Khandaker Enayet Ullah, general secretary of Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association and managing director of ENA Paribahan confirmed the news to The Business Standard on Tuesday evening.

"The driver of the bus was detained from Mohakhali bus terminal by RAB this afternoon," he said.

An ENA Paribahan bus broke the road divider near Le Meridian Hotel on Airport Road and fell on a microbus on the other side injuring its driver slightly. However, no casualties were reported.

