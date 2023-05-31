Emrul made first secretary at Bangladesh permanent mission to UN

Prime Minister's Assistant Press Secretary-1 MM Emrul Kayas has been appointed as the first secretary (press) at Bangladesh's Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN) in New York, the USA.

Information and Mass-communication wing of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry issued a notification on Tuesday, saying that the tenure of Emrul Kayas as the first secretary (press) at Bangladesh's Permanent Mission to the United Nations (UN) will be four years.

He will enjoy salary and allowances as per the government rules during his service at the mission, it said.

Emrul Kayas, a 28th batch Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) information cadre, has been serving as the Prime Minister's Assistant Press Secretary since 2015.

Son of a valiant freedom fighter and a Ratnagarva mother, Emrul Kayas was born in 1978 to a respected Muslim family in Kamshia village of Naragati Thana in Narail district and passed his childhood in Khulna.

He obtained his honours and master degrees in English Language and Literature from English Department of Jahangirnagar University (JU).

Before joining the civil service, Emrul Kayas served as English lecturer at different colleges, including Dhaka Residential Model College, in the capital city for five and a half years.