Empty resorts wait for business revival post-curfew

A week ago, resorts surrounding the capital were a hive of activity, hosting corporate training sessions, workshops, and team-building events.

Now, due to the recent unrest and the subsequent curfew, these resorts have faced a wave of booking cancellations and deserted rooms. Since 18 July, bookings for overnight stays and day trips have almost come to a halt.

All bookings for the remaining days of July and some for August have been cancelled and new bookings have stalled due to internet disruptions, say industry insiders.

According to the Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation, there are more than 200 resorts in the country, particularly in areas near the capital, such as Gazipur, Narayanganj, and Narsingdi.

Rahul Sarker, a senior executive at Chhuti Resort in Joydebpur, Gazipur, told TBS on Wednesday, "We had full bookings for corporate events scheduled on 26-27 July, but all have been postponed until later this month.

"We are now waiting for the situation to normalise after the curfew is lifted."

At Chhuti Resort, the current day package for a single guest is Tk2,500, and the night stay package varies between Tk10,000 and Tk12,000, depending on weekdays or weekends.

Gazipur has the highest number of resorts in the country, with 76 registered and several unregistered resorts, according to the district administration.

Most resorts in Bangladesh offer both daylong and overnight packages. However, some do not prefer promoting daylong tours to avoid overcrowding.

Bhawal Resort and Spa is among the establishments that accommodate only overnight guests.

"We have not had any guest flow since last week as the situation has worsened during this period. Moreover, all corporate events have also been postponed," Mahdi Talukder, senior manager of operations at Bhawal Resort, told TBS.

The overnight package at the resort ranges from Tk13,800 to Tk32,000 per night.

Situated on the bank of the River Shitalakkhya, La Riveria Resort in Purbachal offers a day-long package for couples at Tk5,500 and an overnight stay package at Tk11,500.

"We have been without guests ever since road transportation was halted due to the quota protests. However, we will offer a discount if we get more than 50 guests for the day-long package," said Sara, booking manager of La Riveria Resort.

Arunima Resort Golf Club in Narail has also experienced a loss of guests and bookings during this unusual situation.

Khabir Uddin Ahmed, chairman of the resort, said, "We expect everything to return to normal within a few days. Having full internet access and the lifting of the curfew are essential for our smooth operations."

Khabir, who is also a former president of the Tourism Resort Industries Association of Bangladesh, added, There has been an investment of around Tk20,000 crore in the resort industry, including land and infrastructure. If we cannot run our business, thousands of staff members will lose their jobs."

The resort industry in Bangladesh began expanding over the past decade. Resort owners report that their primary guests include corporate groups, professionals, and couples.

According to the Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation, the resort industry's total market size exceeds Tk3,000 crore. The sector has created direct and indirect employment for at least 500,000 people.