Employment opportunities will be expanded for qualified youth: AL election manifesto

31 lakh youth to be trained in districts and upazilas

TBS Report
27 December, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 01:05 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses the election rallies in five districts together from the AL office at Tejgaon on Thursday afternoon. Photo: BSS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina addresses the election rallies in five districts together from the AL office at Tejgaon on Thursday afternoon. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in the Awami League's election manifesto, has pledged involving the youth in the transformation and development of Bangladesh, if the party is elected again. 

Sheikh Hasina, also the AL president, announced the election manifesto at the capital's Sonargaon hotel today.

Under the section on Young Youth, she said, "Employment opportunities will be expanded for work-worthy, qualified youth and youth." 

She also said 31 lakh youth will be trained in the district and upazila and the programme will continue to support self-employment. 

"More than 2 million new people join the country's labour force annually. One of the main goals of the Awami League is to create employment opportunities for each of them. To achieve this, we have developed 100 Special Economic Zones," she added. 

She further said to develop the industry Sector new industries will be established. appropriate policies and programmes will be formulated to attract the entrepreneurial class.

Under the section on Culture, she said, "Awami League is committed to providing full cooperation in the practice and development of culture. Awami League believes that 

civilization, humanity, universality, and nationality are enriched and developed through culture." 

She also said special importance will be laid on social awareness, science-mindedness, cultural practice, and the creation of a liberal humanist spirit.

Under the section on Sports, she added, "Distribution of sports equipment free of cost by forming sports clubs in all educational institutions and at the union levels will be continued." 

She further announced comprehensive measures planned for sports development, including infrastructure enhancement, training facilities expansion, and global promotion of traditional rural sports, with a focus on elevating cricket's international standing and advancing other promising sports to world standards.

According to AL sources, the party will prioritise 11 issues in its manifesto, including efforts to maintain commodity prices.

Employable education and employment for the youth, a modern technology-dependent Smart Bangladesh, an integrated agricultural system, and affordable healthcare for low-income people are some of the key areas focused on the election manifesto.

The manifesto includes issues for implementing the Prime Minister's goals of transforming Bangladesh into a developed nation by the year 2041.

In its 2008 election manifesto, AL's slogan was "The Charter of Change."

In 2014, it was "Bangladesh is Moving Forward." In 2018, the party's slogan was "Road to Prosperity."

 

