Emirates extends flight suspension with Bangladesh till 15 July

FILE PHOTO: An Emirates Airline Airbus A380-800 plane takes off from Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Dubai-based carrier Emirates has extended the suspension of flights from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka until 15 July, in line with the UAE government's directives, the airline said on its website.

Passengers who have connected through Bangladesh, Pakistan or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not travel from any other point to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the website

UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated Covid‑19 protocols are exempt and may be accepted for travel.

Flight operation of Emirates from Bangladesh was supposed to resume from 7 July but suspension was extended till 15th July based on Covid-19 situation of Bangladesh. Currently Emirates flight from Bangladesh remains suspended from couple of months as UAE govt restricted entry of Bangladesh passengers.

However, Emirates operates one way flight bringing passengers from UAE, confirmed Emirates official.