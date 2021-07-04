Emirates extends flight suspension with Bangladesh till 15 July

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
04 July, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2021, 01:41 pm

Related News

Emirates extends flight suspension with Bangladesh till 15 July

TBS Report 
04 July, 2021, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2021, 01:41 pm
FILE PHOTO: An Emirates Airline Airbus A380-800 plane takes off from Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
FILE PHOTO: An Emirates Airline Airbus A380-800 plane takes off from Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

Dubai-based carrier Emirates has extended the suspension of flights from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka until 15 July, in line with the UAE government's directives, the airline said on its website.

Passengers who have connected through Bangladesh, Pakistan or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not travel from any other point to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to the website 

UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated Covid‑19 protocols are exempt and may be accepted for travel.

Flight operation of Emirates from Bangladesh was supposed to resume from 7 July but suspension was extended till 15th July based on Covid-19 situation of Bangladesh. Currently Emirates flight from Bangladesh remains suspended from couple of months as UAE govt restricted entry of Bangladesh passengers. 

However, Emirates operates one way flight bringing passengers from UAE, confirmed Emirates official.

Top News

Flights / Emirates airlines

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: 1 out of 5 pets getting infected by Covid-19 through owners

TBS World: 1 out of 5 pets getting infected by Covid-19 through owners

17h | Videos
Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

17h | Videos
TBS Stories: From garment industry owner to cattle farmer

TBS Stories: From garment industry owner to cattle farmer

22h | Videos
TBS Today: Walt Disney returns to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Walt Disney returns to Bangladesh

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

2
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time

5
Moshtaq Ahmed. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Moshtaq Ahmed: From Bangladesh to Swaziland, establishing one IT business at a time  

6
A part of the building collapsed due to blast. Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Bangladesh

Huge explosion at Moghbazar, 7 killed, more than 100 injured