Eminent citizens protest Rizvi’s remarks on Sultana Kamal

Bangladesh

UNB
08 October, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2022, 04:42 pm

A total of 150 university teachers and other professionals have protested BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi's statement regarding noted human rights activist Sultana Kamal and historian Muntassir Mamoon. 
 
"Rizvi's comments regarding Sultana Kamal and Mamoon are baseless and offensive. We demand he take his statements back. We also urge the government to take legal steps against the BNP leader for propagating falsehood," said a press release. 
 
On 5 October, Rizvi at a programme said that Sultana Kamal and Mamoon are not working for the rights of the people, rather they are implementing agendas of a certain quarter. 
 
"You have disregarded the sovereignty of this nation. You've become slaves and are just obeying the orders of a certain political party. To be specific, you're ensuring the rights of the ruling Awami League through your efforts," said Rizvi. 
 
On 2 October, Sultana Kamal was quoted by India Today, saying that BNP has damaged its reputation with inaccurate information on human rights situation in Bangladesh. 
 
She had also demanded prompt actions against the party, in retaliation to which Rizvi made the comments. 
 
Among the signatories on the statement are vice chancellors of universities and prominent educationists of the country. 
 

