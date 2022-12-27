Eminent citizens call for penalising assault on Inamul Haque

Inamul was attacked on 24 December while distributing anti-govt leaflets

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Thirty-two eminent citizens have condemned the assault on engineer M Inamul Haque when he was distributing anti-government leaflets at Shahbagh in the capital.

In a media statement, they demanded justice for the abuser saying the assault did not only harm a person but also questioned the respect for citizens' rights and dignity in the country.

Inamul, a former director general of the River Research Institute, is well known for his contributions in improving river and water management in the country, the personalities noted in the statement. 

On 24 December, he was discussing with some of his associates the "existing crisis in democratic norms and election practices" in the country, before distributing leaflets to the people, the statement read.

The leaflets were in support of a planned half-day hartal called by Inamul's party Sharbajan Biplobi Dal.

Suddenly, a leader from the ruling party slapped and verbally abused him. However, Inamul's anti-government activities are his constitutional rights, the statement acknowledged.

The "clear and violent attack" on this constitutional provision only reflects the continued erosion of basic democratic values like tolerance of dissent in the country, said the eminent citizens.

They called for immediate legal proceedings against the abuser of Inamul to ensure exemplary punishment. Otherwise, it would become another instance of lack of justice, they observed.

Signatories of the statement included: Economist Professor Mahbub Ullah, Political Scientist Professor Dilara Chowdhury, Professor Asif Nazrul, Political Scientist Abdul Latif Masum, Professor Mohammad Tanzimuddin Khan, Professor Mohammad Kamrul Ahsan, Nasir Uddin Ahmed, Mahabub Hossain and more.

