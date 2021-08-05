Embezzling Tk 11.93cr: ACC files case against 5, including 2 officers of Bank Asia

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 August, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 03:27 pm

Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a money laundering case against five-persons, including two officials of Bank Asia, for embezzling Tk11.93 crore. 

Md Abu Sayeed, assistant director, Anti-Corruption Commission, Integrated District Office Chittagong-1, filed the case on Wednesday afternoon.

The case alleges that the accused officials have been benefiting from export proceeds, remittances and foreign bank guarantee frame settlements through 122 transactions from 16 June 2019 to 1 January this year. They also transferred additional payment of LC payments and FC account's Tk11.93 crore into their accounts instead of transferring the money to the beneficiaries.

The accused in the case are Ehtesham Uddin Jahan Ansari, senior officer of Bank Asia Sheikh Mujib road branch, Iftekhar Uddin Ahmed, assistant vice president, Islah Uddin Jahan Ansari, owner, P and R Traders, Md Emdadul Hasan, owner, Ritz Marine Enterprise and Md Tarekuzzaman, owner, Seven Seas BD.

ACC Integrated District Office Chittagong-1 Deputy Director Lutful Kabir Chandan confirmed the matter.

The accused were charged under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2012, the Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947.

