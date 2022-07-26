Elias Brothers Ltd MD, two others jailed for 5 months 

A Chattogram court has sentenced three people including the managing director of Mohammad Elias Brothers Limited to five months imprisonment in a case of loan defaulting.

Mohammad Elias Brothers MD Shamsul Alam, Chairman Nurul Abshar and Director Nurul Alam were ordered to be sent to jail Tuesday (26 July) in the case of defaulting Tk 668 crores.

Judge Mujahidur Rahman of Chattogram Finance Court gave the order, said the court's bench assistant Md Rezaul Karim.

Arrest warrants have been issued against the convicts as they are absconding, he added.

In 2012, Agrani Bank Agrabad Corporate Branch filed a money laundering case against the defendants. On 18 November 2015, the court issued a case for recovery of Tk 378.33 crore.

On 11 August 2016, a restraining order was filed against the debtors. After hearing both parties, the court ordered the accused to give a time window to pay back loans within 20 days.

However, the accused filed a writ in the High Court against that order.

On 6 June 2017, the High Court initially adjourned the case for six months and later suspended it for one year. After that, no further stay order in the case was submitted to the court by HC.