Elevated expressway toll collection resumes at Banani-2

Drone shot of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway after it opened for the public on 2 September 2023. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Toll collection at the Banani-2 toll plaza of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway resumed today (15 August), officials said, after being disrupted by vandalism during the recent protests, officials said.

The toll collection process began around 4:30pm, with a temporary booth set up for manual operations.

While the Banani-2 toll plaza has been partially restored, the Mohakhali toll plaza remains closed due to extensive damage caused by the arson attacks during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

According to the First Dhaka Elevated Expressway Company Limited officials, Mohakhali toll plaza will remain close until full repairs are completed.