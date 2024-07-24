No relation between curfew and opening of expressway: Project director

Bangladesh

Shahadat Hossain
24 July, 2024, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2024, 08:06 pm

An aerial view of Dhaka Elevated Expressway. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah/TBS
There is no relation between the curfew and the opening of the expressway, Project Director of the Dhaka Elevated Expressway AHM Shakhawat Akhtar said today (24 July).

"Besides, two of the toll plazas in Mohakhali and Banani have been set ablaze during the quota reform movement recently. We are trying to reopen the expressway as soon as we can," the project director told The Business Standard.

"Many foreigners work to monitor the expressway. We have to ensure their safety first," he added.

Bridges Division Secretary Md Monjur Hossain said, "First Dhaka Elevated Expressway Company Ltd (FDEE), which operates the expressway, have informed us that the expressway will be reopened only after ensuring safety and security in other places besides these two toll plazas."

In response to a question when it will be reopened, he said, "FDEE said that they cannot reopen it at the moment."

According to media reports, on 18 and 19 July, unidentified persons set fire at two toll plazas in Mohakhali and Banani. During this time, the toll plazas were burnt down to ashes.

