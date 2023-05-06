Elephant found dead in Sherpur

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A wild elephant was found dead in a paddy field in Jhenaigati upazila of Sherpur district on Friday morning, said forest officials.

According to the forest department and locals, several herds of elephants from Garo hill along the border had been damaging crops and  vegetables at Kangsha union of the upazila for the past couple of weeks. To prevent damage of crops, farmers set electric wires surrounding the croplands.

Md Mokrul Islam Akanda, a Rangatiya  range official of the Forest Department, said that they recovered the body from the cropland of one Nuhu Miah at Paschim Bakakura village under Kangsha union in the morning.

Primarily it seemed that the elephant died from electrocution while it was trying to enter the cropland, he said, adding that they seized some electric and GI wires from the area.

The exact reason behind the death of the three and a half year old elephant will be known after getting the autopsy report, the forest officer said.

Dr ATM Fayezul Razzak Akanda, a livestock officer of the upazila, said though they primarily found no marks of injuries on the body and collected samples for viscera test to know the exact reason of death.

