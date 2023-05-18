Elephant dies being hit by train in Uttara

An elephant met a tragic end after being hit by a train in the capital's Uttara on Wednesday (17 May).

The incident occurred in the Kotbari Rail Gate area at 1:45pm when two elephants were walking along the rail tracks guided by their mahouts, reports The Daily Star quoting Sub-inspector Akbar Ali, in-charge of Airport Railway Police Outpost.

The Chattala Express Train bound for Chattogram collided with one of the elephants, causing the immediate death of the animal, he confirmed.

The mahouts fled the scene promptly with the other elephant and remain yet to be identified.