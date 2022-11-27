Elephant carcass found floating in pond

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 03:19 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

An elephant's carcass was found floating in a pond in Chunti area of Chattogram's Lohagara upazila today. 

"Forest department personnel went to the spot. The cause of the elephant's death is not known yet. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death," Shafiqul Alam, divisional forest officer of Chattogram South Forest Division, told The Business Standard. 

Locals found the carcass of a wild elephant in Lambashia hilly area on Sunday (27 November). 

Then they informed the forest department.

