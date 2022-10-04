Electricity returns to parts of capital 

Power has returned to parts of Dhaka including Uttara, Tongi, Airport and Mirpur DOHS after national grid collapse led to an outage in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet.

Dhaka Electric Supply Company Ltd (Desco) Managing Director (MD) Md Kausar Ameer Ali on Tuesday (4 October) confirmed the news and said electricity supply to other areas including Bashundahara, Agargaon, Tejgaon, Banani and Gulshan, is yet to resume.

"Another 2-2.5 hours may be needed to restore power in those areas," he told The Business Standard.

Meanwhile Dhaka Power Distribution Company Managing Director Bikash Dewan said power connection has been restored in Narayanganj, Shiddhirganj and Manikganj.

According to the Facebook page of Sales and Distribution Division-4 of BPDB, the black-out occurred due to under frequency at 2:02pm.

The normalisation of this power situation will take considerable time and national grid and power plant workers are working to normalise the connection, read the Facebook post.

When contacted, Bangladesh Power Development Board's (BPDB) Southern Region Chief Engineer Rezaul Karim told The Business Standard that Dhaka, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Cumilla have been entirely blacked out due to a failure in the national grid's eastern part.

Unsure of the cause behind the power failure, Rezaul Karim said that all units of BPDB southern region are busy trying to restore connectivity.

