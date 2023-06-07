Electricity problem to end within 10-15 days: PM Hasina

Electricity problem to end within 10-15 days: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said more electricity will be added to the national grid within the next 10-15 days ending the ongoing power crisis.

"We have been compelled to make load-shedding ….I can realise the sufferings of the people. We've been trying our best. Some 500 more megawatt electricity will be added within the next day one or two. Yet more electricity will be added within 10-15 days. Then there'll be no suffering," she said while addressing a discussion arranged by Bangladesh Awami League (AL) at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in the city, marking the historic Six-Point Day.

Hasina said unfortunately, this time the people are enduring abnormally high temperatures. "We couldn't think that the temperature would go up to 41°C," she said.

She said lack of rain aggravated the suffering. "We're sitting in meetings time and again to find a way out and trying to ease this suffering," she said.

The prime minister said Bangladesh isn't facing this problem alone, which is being caused by global factors.  

