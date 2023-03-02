Electricity price in Bangladesh still lesser than many countries: Info minister

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Thursday said that despite raising power tariff the price of the electricity in the country is still lesser than many other nations across the world.

"The price hike of electricity in the UK exceeded 100% long ago. This hike is 20 percent to 100 percent in other European Union countries as well. Compared to that, the increase in electricity price hike is much less in our country", said the minister while exchanging views with journalists at the Secretariat.

Mentioning that electricity in Bangladesh is even less costlier than neighbouring country India, the minister said that price of each unit of electricity in Bangladesh is 7 taka 32 paisa while it is Tk 11.15 in New Delhi, Tk 11.33 in Maharashtra, Tk 8.63 in Punjab.

He said the price of each unit of electricity is Tk 18.31 in the US, Tk 41.93 in Germany, Tk 46.46 in Belgium, and Tk 25.74 paisa in Japan.

But the BNP hid this scenario of the world from the people and tried to mislead them, Hasan Mahmud added.