Electricity deal with Adani Group 'unnecessary and unfair': Fakhrul

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 February, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 02:58 pm

File photo.
File photo.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday criticised the electricity deal with India's Adani Group alleging the government of having no accountability to the people.

"This agreement with Adani Group regarding electricity is unnecessary and unfair, " he said after paying homage to the BNP founder Ziaur Rahman in the capital's Chandrima Udyan on the occasion of the formation of the Jubodal full committee.

"All domestic and foreign analysts are calling it an unequal deal where Bangladesh will only spend its money and reap no benefit. The government is looting public money with such agreements. Since they are not elected by the people, they feel no accountability and are committing unbridled corruption," he remarked.

When asked about BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's return to politics, Mirza Fakhrul said the party demands the complete emancipation of its leader after which a decision on the issue will be made.

Earlier on 19 February, the law minister said that BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia can take part in politics, but she is barred from contesting in the next general election because of her conviction for corruption. Later, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader declined any scope for Khaleda Zia to do politics citing the graft charges levied against her.

In his immediate reaction to these statements, Mirza Fakhrul said that the BNP and Khaleda Zia will decide about her next election participation and politics, not the government.

