Electricity cut off at Chattogram Medical College over Tk1.29cr outstanding bills

TBS Report
24 June, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 04:10 pm

Chattogram Medical College Principal Professor Dr Shahena Akhter said they could not pay the bill due to a lack of allocation

Chattogram Medical College academic building. Photo: TBS
Chattogram Medical College academic building. Photo: TBS

The Power Development Board (PDB) has disconnected electricity connections to Chattogram Medical College due to Tk1.29 crore unpaid electricity bills.

Ashok Kumar Chowdhury, executive engineer of PDB's marketing and distribution branch in Chattogram, told The Business Standard that power supply to a part of Chattogram Medical College was disconnected around 11:00am today (24 June).

He said there are two separate meters for the hospital and the college. 

"The total unpaid bills of the college amount to Tk1.29 crore. Due to the outstanding bills, the power supply to the academic building of the college has been disconnected," said the official.

He further said, "Since last April, we have repeatedly sent notices and letters asking them to pay the dues. Despite multiple reminders and deadlines, they did not respond. With the end of June approaching, we are also under pressure."

Regarding this matter, Chattogram Medical College Principal Professor Dr Shahena Akhter told TBS that they could not pay the bill due to a lack of allocation.

"The PDB disconnected our power this morning. We have appealed to them and are also contacting them over phone to restore the connection," she added.

Chattogram Medical College / Electricity / PDB / unpaid bills / Bangladesh

