Electric vehicle and medical exhibition launched in Dhaka

A three-day long Bangladesh Electric Vehicle & Mobility Exhibition (BEVMX 2024) and Bangladesh International Medical Exhibition (BIMEX 2024) were inaugurated at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka yesterday (7 November).

The Savor International Limited organised the exhibitions. The BEVMX 2024 is showcasing the latest electric vehicles (EV), technologies, and renewable energy solutions, helping stakeholders explore trends and innovations in the EV industry.

BIMEX 2024 focuses on promoting medical, dental, pharmaceutical, and laboratory products and services in Bangladesh, featuring segments like Medical Equipment, Lab Bangladesh, PharmaNext, and Vethealth Bangladesh.

In his speech at the opening session, Md Hafizur Rahman, administrator, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FBCCI) said EVs are now available in both villages and cities of the country. Such an expo could have been held earlier. The expo helped to increase local industry's capacity.

"We have to keep pace with the world. So, we need collaboration with foreign companies to introduce new products and technology transformation," he added.

He added that many businesses claimed the tax regime in the country. The FBCCI will talk about EVs as it is environmentally friendly.

Mohammad Ali Deen, general secretary of Bangladesh Automobiles Assemblers and Manufacturers Association (BAAMA), Sk Aminuddin, director, Akij Group & CEO Akij Motors, Mohammed Tipu Sultan, president, Bangladesh Medical Equipment Importers and Suppliers Association (BMEISA), Amirul Islam, chairman, Savor International Limited, and Md Faizul Alam, managing director, Savor International Limited were present at the ceremony.

IBCCI, BMCCI, BAAMA, BEMA, ABMEAB, MyZEVA, BRTA, BMSS, BMIHEDMA, ASHRAE Bangladesh Chapter, Bangladesh Veterinary Association, Bangladesh Veterinary Council, BMCCI are the associate partners of the exhibition.

The exhibition is open for all visitors from 7-9 November (10am to 7pm), every day.