Electric vehicle and medical exhibition launched in Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
08 November, 2024, 12:40 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 12:44 am

Related News

Electric vehicle and medical exhibition launched in Dhaka

The Savor International Limited organised the exhibitions

TBS Report 
08 November, 2024, 12:40 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 12:44 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A three-day long Bangladesh Electric Vehicle & Mobility Exhibition (BEVMX 2024) and Bangladesh International Medical Exhibition (BIMEX 2024) were inaugurated at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka yesterday (7 November).

The Savor International Limited organised the exhibitions. The BEVMX 2024 is showcasing the latest electric vehicles (EV), technologies, and renewable energy solutions, helping stakeholders explore trends and innovations in the EV industry.

BIMEX 2024 focuses on promoting medical, dental, pharmaceutical, and laboratory products and services in Bangladesh, featuring segments like Medical Equipment, Lab Bangladesh, PharmaNext, and Vethealth Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In his speech at the opening session, Md Hafizur Rahman, administrator, the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FBCCI) said EVs are now available in both villages and cities of the country. Such an expo could have been held earlier. The expo helped to increase local industry's capacity.

"We have to keep pace with the world. So, we need collaboration with foreign companies to introduce new products and technology transformation," he added.

He added that many businesses claimed the tax regime in the country. The FBCCI will talk about EVs as it is environmentally friendly.

Mohammad Ali Deen, general secretary of Bangladesh Automobiles Assemblers and Manufacturers Association (BAAMA), Sk Aminuddin, director, Akij Group & CEO Akij Motors, Mohammed Tipu Sultan, president, Bangladesh Medical Equipment Importers and Suppliers Association (BMEISA), Amirul Islam, chairman, Savor International Limited, and Md Faizul Alam, managing director, Savor International Limited were present at the ceremony.

IBCCI, BMCCI, BAAMA, BEMA, ABMEAB, MyZEVA, BRTA, BMSS, BMIHEDMA, ASHRAE Bangladesh Chapter, Bangladesh Veterinary Association, Bangladesh Veterinary Council, BMCCI are the associate partners of the exhibition.

The exhibition is open for all visitors from 7-9 November (10am to 7pm), every day.

Electric Vehicle / Savor International

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will Trump really end wars?

Will Trump really end wars?

6h | Panorama
Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

Tariffs, tax cuts, and immigration reform: Trump's blueprint for second term

6h | Panorama
Bangladeshi workers languish in Saudi jail after Sylhet-Brahmanbaria clashes

Bangladeshi workers languish in Saudi jail after Sylhet-Brahmanbaria clashes

6h | Panorama
Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

4d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

BGB rescues 20 Bangladeshi fishermen from Arakan Army’s custody

BGB rescues 20 Bangladeshi fishermen from Arakan Army’s custody

4h | Videos
Returning to the White House, what will Trump prioritize

Returning to the White House, what will Trump prioritize

3h | Videos
Trump's victory in the US presidential election: What is the future of the ongoing wars?

Trump's victory in the US presidential election: What is the future of the ongoing wars?

5h | Videos
The interim government has at least 5 major successes.

The interim government has at least 5 major successes.

5h | Videos