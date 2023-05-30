Electoral constituencies for national elections finalised: EC

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir has said the boundaries of parliamentary seats for the 12th National Elections have been finalised after addressing claims and objections.

Additionally, the EC stated that the schedule for the by-election to the Dhaka-17 constituency will be declared this week; potentially on 1 June.

The commissioner, speaking to reporters at the Agargaon election building, mentioned that there have been minor changes to a limited number of electoral constituencies.

He further said the necessary documents have been sent to the Election Commission Secretariat for gazetting the boundaries of the reviewed parliamentary constituencies, with the finalisation expected to be done by next week.

On 26 February, the commission published the draft boundaries of parliamentary seats for the 12th National Elections and invited applications regarding objections to the draft by 19 March. A total of 186 claims and objections were submitted from across the country, seeking changes to the boundaries of the 38 parliamentary constituencies.

EC Commissioner Alamgir said, "If all the demands from the applicants were accepted, then changes would have been made to all 38 seats. However, some objections were found acceptable during the hearings, while others were deemed unacceptable."