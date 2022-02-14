UP elections show there is no democracy: Mahbub Talukder

The Union Parishad (UP) polls have shown that democracy is missing from elections, Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder has said.

"One might even ask where candidates get elected unopposed is any election at all," Mahbub Taluker said in a press statement on Monday (14 February).

"Such clashes in the name of the election were never expected. The grassroot-level election has ensured permanency of violence in polls," he said referring to the UP polls-related violence that has left more than 110 people dead across the country.

He said that the biggest weakness of the Election Commission (EC) has been the lack of action against the allegations of irregularities and partiality of those affiliated with the polls. However, he added that there have been a few exceptions to that in the last few months of the incumbent EC.

"I don't think whatever I said regarding the elections in the last five years has been able to make any difference," he said.

"I have said it before that an EC formation law was a must. However, if the law isn't acceptable to all political parties the crisis will not be solved," he went on to say, adding, "But as a hopeful person, I would like to see the crisis solve".

Mahbub Talukder said that from the UP election to the parliamentary elections, the reflection of people's will is absent everywhere.

When asked about the allegations of being a "spokesperson" for BNP, Mahbub Talukder said that he did not understand the language of the BNP.

"I do not speak in the tone of BNP. However, I have always spoken to the commission as the spokesperson of the people," he said.

Mahbub Talukder went on to say: "I am said to be the 'spokesperson' of the BNP, I first learned this from the press briefing of the cabinet secretary. The funny thing is that whenever I make a strong statement, some important people criticise and say that I speak in the tone of BNP. I do not understand the tone of the BNP. Those who say such things may or may not know, I do not know."

"I am one of five. Speaking on behalf of democracy, I lost as a minority. There have been cases where I was not allowed to speak to the Parliamentary Election Commission. I was told it was unconstitutional," he added.

He also warned about the growing influence of businessmen over politics.

"Politics is is gradually coming under the sway of businessmen," he remarked.

According to Talukder, to ensure a fair and nonpartisan election, the system has to be changed, which might even require changes in the law and the constitution.

He ended his statement by greeting everyone on the first day of spring and Valentine's Day.

Five years ago, the incumbent EC headed by KM Nurul Huda was appointed. At that time, the President appointed five people from the search committee's proposals.

The internal conflict of the EC was revealed through Mahbub Talukder's criticism of the commission. The election commissioner did not come to the last briefing of the CEC on the last day of their term.