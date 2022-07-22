UP elections: Executive magistrate, police come under attack in Brahmanbaria 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 July, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 22 July, 2022, 10:36 pm

An executive magistrate and two policemen were allegedly being attacked by supporters of an independent chairman candidate while conducting a mobile court in Nabinagar upazila of Brahmanbaria.

The incident took place at Noagaon village in Kaitla North Union of the upazila around 6pm on Friday (22 July).

Independent chairman candidate Borhan Uddin was detained in connection with the attack, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Nabinagar Circle) Sirajul Islam.

Nabinagar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ekramul Chaddiki said  an election rally was being held in Kaitla North Union, which is set to go for elections on 27 July, in support of the independent candidate Borhan Uddin. 

Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Musharraf Hossain along with two police personnel conducted a mobile court in the area to make sure that the electoral code of conduct was being upheld.

At one stage, the supporters of the candidate attacked the team.

After receiving information, additional police were dispatched to bring the situation under control, said Sirajul Islam.
 

Brahmanbaria

