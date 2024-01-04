Elections a domestic affair of Bangladesh: India

Indian Ministry of External Affairs Spokesman Randhir Jaiswal in a weekly media briefing in New Delhi on 4 January. Photo: Screengrab

The election in Bangladesh is a domestic affair, India said today.

During a weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Indian Ministry of External Affairs Spokesman Randhir Jaiswal said, "The elections in Bangladesh – and we have been very consistently saying this – is the domestic affair of Bangladesh."

"It is for the people of Bangladesh to decide their future," he added.

He made the remarks when reporters asked what India's view regarding questions being raised over the credibility of the Bangladesh elections on 7 January as major opposition parties are not participating.

Reporters also asked if India was sending any team of official observers to Bangladesh, to which Randhir did not comment.

Commenting on media reports about the presence of India-made ammunition in Ukraine, he said, "We [India] have not sent any of these artillery [shells], ammunitions to Ukraine. Not exported, not sent."

"India condemns bombing in Iran," he said, referring to India's recent statement on Thursday expressing shock over what it called "terrible" twin bombings in Iran's Kerman city where 95 people were killed during a commemoration for Iranian General Qassem Solemani who was killed in a US drone strike in 2020.

Randhir Jaiswal expressed condolences and sent thoughts and prayers to Iran.

Senior diplomat Randhir Jaiswal on Wednesday (3 January) assumed charge as the new spokesperson of India's Ministry of External Affairs, succeeding Arindam Bagchi.