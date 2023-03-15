Elections of 5 city corporations to be held by June

Elections of five city corporations will be held in three phases by June this year.

The decision was taken at a meeting presided over by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal at the EC office in Dhaka's Agargaon.

Election Commission secretary and other relevant officials were present at the meeting.

Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam said that Gazipur, Rajshahi, Sylhet, Khulna and Barishal city corporation elections will be held by June. The election schedule for these cities will be announced mid-April.