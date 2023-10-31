Election will be held regardless of situation: CEC Awal after meeting US ambassador

31 October, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2023, 01:52 pm

31 October, 2023, 01:05 pm

There is no option but to hold the election according to schedule and as per the Constitution, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said today (31 October)

A file photo of Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal
A file photo of Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal

There is no option but to hold the election according to schedule and as per the Constitution, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said today (31 October).

The CEC made the comments following a meeting with US Ambassador to Dhaka Peter Haas, where the diplomat inquired about the electoral environment.  

The CEC said they reiterated that they always wanted a favourable electoral environment. But there shouldn't be a misunderstanding among the people that elections won't be held without a favourable environment.

Awal also said preparations for the elections were discussed in the meeting with the US ambassador, where it was emphasised that the commission had no option but to follow the Constitution.

Awal quoted the US ambassador as saying that he hoped that all sides can engage in dialogue without preconditions in order to deescalate prevailing tensions and find a pathway to free, fair and peaceful elections.

"Any action that undermines the democratic elections process -- including violence, preventing people from exercising their right to peaceful assembly and internet access -- call into question the ability to conduct free and fair elections," he quoted the US ambassador as saying. 

"The United States believes in a dialogue just like us," Awal said in reference to a resolution to any political impasse. 

He said other parties may have options and they can participate alone or in coalitions. They also had the option of not taking part as well. 

The commission, meanwhile, is taking preparations to hold a strong election, he said.

