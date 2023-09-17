Election schedule in November, national polls in January: EC Anisur

Election Commissioner (EC) Md Anisur Rahman has said the schedule for upcoming general election will be announced in November and the polls will be held in the first week of January.

Speaking at a programme at Kishoreganj Circuit House today (17 September), the election commissioner expressed hope that all political parties will take part in the national election, reports Prothom Alo.

"Whether or not all parties choose to participate [in the election] is not within our control. It is determined by the individual party and their political decisions. However, we will create an environment conducive to elections," Anisur said.

Regarding the BNP's movement centring the upcoming election, Anisur Rahman said, "It is a political issue that falls outside our jurisdiction. We have repeatedly invited the BNP to participate, and our door remains open. We welcome them if they choose to participate. We hope all of these issues will be resolved as we want everyone's participation."

During his two-day visit in Kishoreganj, the EC said he has provided instructions for election-related works, including finalising the voter list and determining the election centres.

"Any objections to these matters would be resolved," he added.

He also held a views-exchange meeting with the district administration and election officials at the district election office.