With just one night remaining before the nation's 12th national election, the country was abuzz with activities in preparation for the polls.

Members of the Bangladesh Ansar carry ballot boxes to a nearby voting poll center before the general election. The photo was taken outside Residential Model College in the capital on Saturday. Photo: Rajib Dhar.

Election posters covered Dhaka streets. Photo taken at Adabor Road. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Election equipment is transported to polling centres under tight security in Chattogram for the 12th National Parliament Election. This photo was taken in the gymnasium ground area of the city on Saturday afternoon by Mohammad Minhaj Uddin.

A supporter was spotted at the election information booth in Mohammadpur. Photo: Nayem Ali

Army patrolling at the Secretariat area in Dhaka. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain