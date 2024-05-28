Election postponed in 3 more upazilas due to effects of Cyclone Remal

Election has been halted in three more upazila parishads in the third phase owing to the effects of Cyclone Remal.

The polling in these upazilas was scheduled to take place on 29 May.

The upazilas are Khaliajuri of Netrokona district and Kachua and Faridgonj upazilas of Chandpur district, said Md Shariful Alam, Public Relations director of the Election Commission.

The election has been postponed due to the disconnection of roads in Khaliajuri upazila and power disconnection of EVMs in Kachua and Faridganj upazilas.

Previously, election was postponed in 19 upazilas yesterday (27 May).

Yesterday, Jahangir Alam said that the suspension of voting was based on information and recommendations from the field administration.

"For now, we have postponed it. We will announce our decision regarding conducting the vote in these areas later," he added.

The upazilas where polling has been postponed in the Bagerhat district are Sarankhola, Morrelganj, and Mongla.

Under the Khulna district, polling in Koyra, Paikgacha, and Dumuria, and in Gaurnadi and Agailjhara upazilas under Barishal has been postponed.

In Pirojpur, polls in Mothbaria upazila have been postponed. In Patuakhali, polling in Patuakhali Sadar, Mirzaganj, and Dumki has been postponed.

Polling in Bhola's Tajumoddin and Lalmohan, Jhalokathi's Rajapur and Kathalia, Barguna's Bamna and Pathorghata, and Rangamati's Baghaichari have also been postponed.