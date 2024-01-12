Election day violence in Ctg: Case filed against 6 including former councillor

BCL activist Shamim Azad alias Black Shamim opened fire during a clash near a polling centre in Chattogram’s Pahartoli during today's general election. Photo: Collected

A case has been filed against six people in the incident of shootings in the Pahartali University College area of Chattogram on election day.

Shanto Barua, a second-year student of Omargani MES College, sustained gunshot wounds in the incident.

He filed the case in Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Court on Thursday (11 January), accusing six people, including former councillor Mohammad Hossain Hiran.

Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Salauddin accepted the case and ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to investigate the incident, confirmed Metropolitan Magistrate Fourth Court Bench Assistant Tariqul Islam.

In the case statement, Shanto identified himself as a supporter of independent candidate Manjur Alam in the Chattogram-10 constituency.

"On the day of polling, there was a shooting between the supporters of Awami League candidate Mohiuddin Bachchu and independent candidate former city mayor Mohammad Manjur Alam in Pahartali University College area," reads the case statement.

Manjur's supporter Wasim Uddin and Bacchu's supporter Mohammad Hossain Hiran were at the forefront of the clash.

A photo of a Chhatra League activist, Shamim Azad, who is a supporter of Wasim Uddin, brandishing a weapon went viral on social media following the incident.

Other than Shanto Barua, a rickshaw puller named was also shot in this incident.

A day after the incident on 8 January, Jamal's wife filed a case with the city's Khulshi police station, accusing Shamim Azad, current councillor Wasim Uddin and his wife Rumana Chowdhury.

RAB arrested Shamim Azad from Sitakunda.

Subsequently, Shanto Barua filed a case against six people, including Mohammad Hossain Hiran, on 11 January.