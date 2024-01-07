Election day in pictures
Bangladesh held its 12th national elections today, setting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the course to win a fourth straight term amid boycotts and agitations by the BNP and some other opposition parties.
Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cast her vote at Dhaka City College polling centre around 8:05am
Prime minister's daughter Saima Wazed also cast her vote at Dhaka City College polling centre this morning.
Voting ended at 4pm with the Election Commission announcing 40% turnout.