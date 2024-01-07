Election day in pictures

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh held its 12th national elections today, setting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the course to win a fourth straight term amid boycotts and agitations by the BNP and some other opposition parties.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina cast her vote at Dhaka City College polling centre around 8:05am

Security strengthened outside the Election Commission marking the election. Photo: TBS
Security strengthened outside the Election Commission marking the election. Photo: TBS

Prime minister's daughter Saima Wazed also cast her vote at Dhaka City College polling centre this morning.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Voting ended at 4pm with the Election Commission announcing 40% turnout.

Election Day Photo / Bangladesh National Election

