Election Commission will issue voter cards if NID goes under home ministry: EC Alamgir

The Election Commission (EC) will issue voter cards if NID registration goes under the home ministry, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir has said.

"NID is one thing, voter list is another. We work with voter lists. Election is not done based on NID," he said in response to a question from reporters at his office in the election building on Thursday (20 October).

"Even if NID goes under the home ministry, there is no chance for giving away the voter server. It is the property of EC. However, we may share information. If the NID goes to home ministry they can use the information if they want to. Those who are voters will get the card from us," EC Alamgir further added.

Regarding the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in 150 seats in the national elections, he said, "If we cannot buy new ones, we will use the existing EVMs in as many seats as we can."

"If the Planning Commission thinks we have the financial capacity to propose our project, whether it is compatible or not, many things have to be seen; If they think they can then new EVMs will be bought. But if it is not given to us by January without passing the project, then it will not be possible for us," he further said.

In response to another question, he said that the investigation committee formed on irregularities in the Gaibandha-5 seat may return tomorrow.

"They will submit a report. We will take a decision based on the report," he added.

In view of the allegations that the installation of CC cameras in secret rooms is a violation of voting rights, EC Alamgir said, "We did not put CC cameras in the room. There is no way for a second person to know who voted for whom. CEC or ECs, no one has the right to know. We have not put CCTV cameras in the poll rooms. We put it at the polling stations. We did not see who voted. No chance to see it. If someone says this, it is wrong information."