Five city polls serve as trial for national election: EC secretary

The Election Commission (EC) is considering the election of five city corporations as a trial for the upcoming national election, said EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam on Saturday.

"If fair elections are held, it will generate a positive perception among the citizens, political parties, and the global community regarding the upcoming national elections. Therefore, we seek the cooperation of everyone in ensuring fair elections," he said at a view exchange meeting with the presiding officers of Gazipur City Corporation elections at Bangataj Auditorium in the city on Saturday (20 May).

The EC secretary told the presiding officers, "One executive magistrate has been appointed in each ward. Also presiding officers have been employed in 19 reserved women constituencies.

"Based on past experience, we would like to emphasize that there is no specific formula. But you must keep your mobile phone and charger in the protocol bag at all times. The phone should not be switched off under any circumstances. Additionally, it is important to plan accommodations for women officers overnight. Let us all consider this election as a national responsibility."

Jahangir further said elections may be postponed or cancelled due to various reasons. "For instance, if there are power outages, the EVM machines at the polling centres may not function properly. Similarly, in the event of a sudden storm, the election process may have to be halted. No one has control over nature."

"However, if any other problem arises, it is essential to find a solution promptly. As soon as any incident occurs, you shall immediately report the problem to the returning officer. Additionally, the Election Commission will review the CCTV camera footage of the polling centre and address any concerns accordingly."

He went on to say, "The presiding officers play a central role in ensuring a fair election. There is no specific formula for declaring the results of your centre accurately, as it varies based on factors such as the center's location and the prevailing law and order situation. It is essential to develop comprehensive action plans for fair polling at the centre in accordance with the law of the Election Commission."

Gazipur City Corporation Election Returning Officer Faridul Islam, Director General of National Identity Card Registration Division AKM Humayun Kabir, Project Director of Identification System for Enhancing Access to Services Brigadier General Abul Hasnat Mohammad Sayem, Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Commissioner Molla Nazrul Islam, and Deputy Commissioner Anisur Rahman also spoke on the occasion among others.