Five city polls serve as trial for national election: EC secretary

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 May, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 09:26 pm

Related News

Five city polls serve as trial for national election: EC secretary

Secretary Jahangir Alam emphasises the importance of everyone's cooperation in conducting fair elections

TBS Report
20 May, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 20 May, 2023, 09:26 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Election Commission (EC) is considering the election of five city corporations as a trial for the upcoming national election, said EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam on Saturday.

"If fair elections are held, it will generate a positive perception among the citizens, political parties, and the global community regarding the upcoming national elections. Therefore, we seek the cooperation of everyone in ensuring fair elections," he said at a view exchange meeting with the presiding officers of Gazipur City Corporation elections at Bangataj Auditorium in the city on Saturday (20 May).

The EC secretary told the presiding officers, "One executive magistrate has been appointed in each ward. Also presiding officers have been employed in 19 reserved women constituencies.

"Based on past experience, we would like to emphasize that there is no specific formula. But you must keep your mobile phone and charger in the protocol bag at all times. The phone should not be switched off under any circumstances. Additionally, it is important to plan accommodations for women officers overnight. Let us all consider this election as a national responsibility."

Jahangir further said elections may be postponed or cancelled due to various reasons. "For instance, if there are power outages, the EVM machines at the polling centres may not function properly. Similarly, in the event of a sudden storm, the election process may have to be halted. No one has control over nature."

"However, if any other problem arises, it is essential to find a solution promptly. As soon as any incident occurs, you shall immediately report the problem to the returning officer. Additionally, the Election Commission will review the CCTV camera footage of the polling centre and address any concerns accordingly."

He went on to say, "The presiding officers play a central role in ensuring a fair election. There is no specific formula for declaring the results of your centre accurately, as it varies based on factors such as the center's location and the prevailing law and order situation. It is essential to develop comprehensive action plans for fair polling at the centre in accordance with the law of the Election Commission."

Gazipur City Corporation Election Returning Officer Faridul Islam, Director General of National Identity Card Registration Division AKM Humayun Kabir, Project Director of Identification System for Enhancing Access to Services Brigadier General Abul Hasnat Mohammad Sayem, Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Commissioner Molla Nazrul Islam, and Deputy Commissioner Anisur Rahman also spoke on the occasion among others.

Top News

city corporation polls / Election Commission (EC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Building a machan in the Sundarbans. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: ‘I would be in this cage for at least 12 hours’

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Do we have enough paid leaves in Bangladesh?

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Postmen persist as dedicated messengers in a digital age

1d | Features
Chef Arpon Changma. Photo: Courtesy

Arpon Changma: Meet the chef committed to putting Bangladesh on a global platter

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

3h | TBS Stories
Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

1h | TBS Stories
Where is Allen Swapon's “Boiyam pakhi”

Where is Allen Swapon's “Boiyam pakhi”

3h | TBS Entertainment
Titas proposes Tk12,000cr project to make its gas network leakproof

Titas proposes Tk12,000cr project to make its gas network leakproof

10h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

2
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

3
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

4
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities