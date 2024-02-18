Election code violation: Ctg-10 MP Mohiuddin Bachchu granted bail

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 February, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 05:54 pm

Chattogram-10 MP Mohiuddin Bachchu. Photo: Facebook
Chattogram-10 MP Mohiuddin Bachchu. Photo: Facebook

A Chattogram court has granted bail to Chattogram-10 Member of Parliament Mohiuddin Bachchu in a case filed by the Election Commission for violating election code of conduct during the 12th Jatiya Sangsad elections. 

Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Md Salauddin issued the order today (18 February). 

Bachchu's lawyer Advocate Md Ibrahim Hossain Chowdhury Babul said Bachchu surrendered to the court today and applied for bail. 

As it is a bailable case, the court granted bail after the hearing, he added.

Earlier on 16 January, Muhammad Mustafa Kamal, the election officer of Double Mooring Police Station, filed the case against Mohiuddin Bachchu.

The case alleges that Mohiuddin Bachchu distributed government grant cheques to imams, muezzins and mosques violating the Election Code of Conduct.

The court summoned the MP to appear on 15 February. As he failed to do so, an arrest warrant was issued against him. 

Awami League nominated candidate Mohiuddin Bachchu was elected MP for Chattogram-10 constituency in the 12th Jatiya Sangsad polls.

