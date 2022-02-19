Election Bangladesh's internal matter: Doraiswami

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Kumar Doraiswami has said they have "absolutely nothing" to comment on the election issue here, noting that this is an internal issue of Bangladesh.

"For us, there is absolutely nothing that we have to comment on....," he said.

The High Commissioner made the remarks when reporters approached him on the next national election at a programme at Maizbhandar Sharif, Fatikchhari upazila in Chattogram on Saturday afternoon.

He went there to provide gilaf at the shrine of Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizbhandari. Tarikat Federation Chairman and local lawmaker Nazibur Bashar Maizbhandari was also present.

The High Commissioner said they are friends to Bangladesh and friends to Bangladesh's democracy.

"And we have no comment to make on your elections," said the Indian envoy, adding that they look forward to see the elections and the elections results.

Doraiswami also said they look forward to working with the next government.