Elected govt now a demand of the time: BNP leader Nazrul

It is now a demand of the time to complete reforms quickly for establishing a government elected by the people, BNP Standing Committee member Nazrul Islam Khan said today (26 October).

"One aspiration of 16 years' struggle and the mass uprising of students and people in July-August has been fulfilled with the fall of fascism. But another aspiration is the restoration of democracy and the restoration of people's rights," he said addressing a rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club.

The BNP leader said democracy needs to be restored in such a way that it cannot be used against the people.

"True democracy and people's democracy must be reestablished. Therefore, it is now a demand of the time to establish an elected government and elected rule by completing the necessary reforms," he said.

Nazrul warned that the longer the government takes time in holding the election, the more new organisations will emerge and many individuals will present various proposals and aspirations, claiming to represent the people's will.

Even, he said, "If the biggest party in Bangladesh claims that this is the aspiration of the people, it will still not be valid until it is approved by the people."

The BNP leader said the rule of the people needs to be established with the confidence of the public, and the democratic government must run the country as per the people's consent and aspirations. "For that, I believe the necessary provisions should be incorporated, and the constitution should be amended."

This rally was organised by the Moulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani Anusari Parishad, demanding the re-inclusion of Bhasani's biography in the seventh and ninth-grade textbooks.

Nazrul said the current interim government did not usurp power, as they were entrusted by all with the responsibility to address the people's daily needs and materialise their aspirations.

He said that people have the sole authority to make decisions on important matters related to their emotions, interests, and desires, and it is impolitic to impose any decision on these issues.

"We incorporated the system of referendum in the constitution so that people can express their opinions on important state issues, but the previous government deprived them of that right by removing the system," the BNP leader mentioned.

He said the provision of referendum should be reincorporated into the constitution to allow the public to express their views on significant issues. "It won't be enough to rely solely on the opinions of a few learned and prudent individuals regarding matters that affect the people's interests."

Recalling the role of Moulana Bhasani, Nazrul said the Awami League regime attempted to erase the name and immense contributions of the great leader from history.

"They [AL] have already been punished for it. They were not only defeated but had to flee. There is no such instance in the history of this country. Many leaders were previously assassinated and imprisoned, but no one fled the country," he observed.

The BNP leader said that there are many reasons why the Awami League had to endure such a significant insult. "One of them is that they tried to erase the names of many great sons of the soil. They prioritised not just a party but a family, which is a political crime. They received their punishment. I believe this should be a lesson not just for them but for all of us politicians."

He said everyone's place in history and their achievements and contributions should be acknowledged. "Otherwise, history won't forgive you."